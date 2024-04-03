After holding a charity rave for her birthday, a woman has presented a cheque for the money she raised.

Jordan Arnold-Lanham from Grantham presented £225 to the British Heart Foundation after her 31st birthday rave in Nottingham.

The drum and bass enthusiast was born with fallotstetraology, a heart condition that led Jordan to develop a tumour in her spinal column and a complex heart condition.

Jordan Arnold-Lanham (left) presenting the money to Kathy Blythe (right), manager of the Grantham branch of British Heart Foundation.

“It really warmed my heart knowing that I have made a difference and have done something to help the charity that helped save my life,” said Jordan.

She added: “I will continue to do this every year, maybe more than just my birthday as it gives me great pleasure in raising money for such an amazing charity.

“The manager Karen Blythe was so lovely and so kind. She does an amazing job for the charity!”

Jordan was inspired by her many years of attending raves to hold one for her birthday.

Jordon Arnold-Lanham (centre) with friends at her charity birthday rave. Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

To everyone that helped and attended, she wanted to say a “massive thanks”.

She added: “I'm absolutely humbled that they made it all so special.

“To the owner of Hidden Warehouse Tim, I want to say a massive thanks because without the venue it wouldn't have been possible.

“And to all the DJ’s and MC’s, especially Burger MC who did most of the MC-ing that night!

“And to all my rave friends and family, thankyou for helping such a good cause!

“You're the best! It was an amazing night and I can't wait to do it all over again!”