A series of memorials are being prepared so that residents can honour a well-known town character who was lovingly known as a ‘gentle giant’.

George Garrett, 78, of Riverside and Welham Street, in Grantham, died on Saturday, May 4, following a short illness.

His death sparked tributes from hundreds of people who had known or spoken to him over his life.

George Garrett.

Now at least two benches are planned in his memory, as well as plaques and other ways to reflect the fond place he held in many people’s hearts.

Morrisons supermarket has installed a plaque marking George’s favourite seat in its cafe.

The business was built on the land where George was born and grew up and, later in his life, George helped collect trolleys from the car park as well as being an unofficial lift attendant.

Staff at Morrisons have unveiled a new plaque in memory of George.

The store became almost a second home to him and he even celebrated his 70th birthday there in 2016.

Tina Perry, store community champion, said: “George was a regular visitor to Morrisons cafe and he would always sit on table number one.

“He always ordered a small breakfast and a cup of tea and always left loads of sugar on the table.

The plaque which has been installed in Morrisons.

“We felt a loss when George stopped coming into the cafe as he always made us laugh and teased us all with writing our names in his book if we had been naughty.

“The plaque is in memory of George as we will all miss him so much.”

The plaque was made by Dean Blackburn.

George Garrett.

Elsewhere, Roll and Scroll has announced that it will be making a memorial bench which will be placed on St Peter’s Hill near a tree planted in George’s honour for his 60th birthday.

It has been organised by Yvonne Yates of The Three Gables pub - a very close family friend who wanted to organise a fitting tribute to George.

A statement from George’s family said: “We all know of the great commemorative benches they have made for Grantham in the past, which is why Yvonne decided to contact them.”

The bench has been donated by business owner Chris Kennedy and an anonymous donor — and designs are yet to be released.

Chris, who knew George from childhood, said: “It’s very important to all people that knew George in Grantham. He was highly respected.”

A Facebook post from the business also noted that The Three Gables, in Grantham, was also collecting money in George’s memory.

A gofundme fundraiser has also been launched by town and district councillor Tim Harrison, and has so far raised nearly £3,700.

The councillor also plans to have a memorial bench made by Grantham Fabrications — and he hopes to get permission from Morrisons to place it outside of the store.

His design includes an image of George and the phrase “Alright boy” which the Grantham icon used to say to him all the time.

“It’s a measure of the man that so many people are doing different things for him,” said Councillor Harrison.

“He was a proper gent and he’ll be sorely missed.”

Coun Harrison is also hoping to carry out potential further projects — including a memorial and plaque inside Grantham Museum.

Born on what is now the site of Morrisons in 1946, George was known for making local residents smile, having decided to be a friend to all, and was even named as one of the 100 best things about the town.

He was recognised by a familiar flat cap, a stooped stance and hails of “Alright, Boy” or “Nowt to do wi’ you”.

His family said he was a loving uncle, brother-in-law and great-uncle to his close family.

He was the oldest surviving of eight brothers and sisters.

In a short statement about the latest plans for tributes, they said: “We are blown away and very touched by the amount of support the local community has shown in George’s memory.

“We all know how loved he was, but the support has been extremely comforting in such a difficult time.”

George’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 5, at 12.30pm at St Wulfram’s Church and will be followed by a private family cremation.

Prior to that a procession will leave Robert Holland Funeral Director, on St Catherine’s Road, in Grantham, and will travel through the town’s High Street.

Coun Harrison has urged all who knew George to attend for his final send off adding: “It will be great to get as many people on the High Street at that time as we can.”

Donations are to be made to the British Legion via Robert Holland Funeral Directors.

NOTE: A previous story which appeared in our print edition said that George “was the oldest surviving of eight brothers and a sister”, this should have read that George “was the oldest surviving of eight brothers and sisters”. He had five brothers and two sisters. We are happy to clarify this.