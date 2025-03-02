An engineering firm has welcomed the third generation to the family-run business.

Grantham-based engineering firm BGB has welcomed Alex Holt, son of CEO David Holt, to the business.

Alex, who is a business and finance graduate from De Montfort University in Leicester, will be spending the next 18 to 24 months working in key areas of the business as a management trainee.

He said: “It’s a really special thing to be able to carry on the legacy my father and grandfather have built.

“Growing up, I saw firsthand the dedication and passion that went into making BGB what it is today, and it’s an honour to have the opportunity to play a role in the company’s next steps.

“My BGB journey started out on the shop floor, as part of the manufacturing line, and apart from the initial shock of the early starts, it really has been a pleasure to learn from the talented team and gain a deeper understanding of different parts of the business.

“I hope to contribute to BGB’s growth and success, while keeping the values that have been the cornerstone of the company - integrity, collaboration and a commitment to people - front of mind.

“I’ve got a long way to go and a lot of learning to do, but I’m excited for the challenge ahead, and look forward to helping shape the next chapter of BGB.”

Alex is third-generation to join the business, after David’s father David Holt senior, founded the business in 1976.

David said he is “incredibly proud” to welcome his son to the family business.

He added: “He’s worked hard, earned a strong academic foundation in business and finance, and brings a fresh perspective to the table.

“But, what really excites me about welcoming Alex into the firm is how well he connects with people - a quality that’s always been central to our culture here at BGB.

“What started with three people has grown to just over 100 employees, spanning two countries, and I’m confident that with Alex’s drive and enthusiasm, he’ll help us continue to innovate and scale, all while ensuring we remain grounded in the values that have helped us build the firm over the years.

“It’s not just about the technical side, it’s about staying true to what makes us unique as a family business, and I know Alex shares this vision.”

BGB, a previous Grantham Journal Business Award winner, is based in Dysart Road develops, designs and manufactures engineering solutions for service companies and distributors.

Ahead of its 50th anniversary in 2026, it is aiming to target new markets, ramp up its USA expansion, as well as make strategic investments in automation and cutting-edge technology to enhance its offering.