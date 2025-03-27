Residents are annoyed that a broadband company is planning to install telegraph poles in front of their homes without any notice.

Concerned residents in Grantham’s Belmont ward have noticed that BT has started to mark where it intends to install wooden telegraph poles.

However, the residents were unaware this was happening, and are now concerned with the potential placing of these poles, as some are directly in front of their homes.

A mark for a telegraph pole outside a home in Scotney Drive.

Gemma Marshall, who lives in Scotney Drive, said she noticed on Monday last week (March 17) that BT had put a marker down in front of her neighbours house.

When she saw it, she thought that it was “going to have an impact on how the street will look”.

A mark for a telegraph pole outside a home in Scotney Drive.

She added: “I felt like there has been little thought put into where this pole is to be erected, especially as there is an area of green space a few feet away.

“The pole could be placed in numerous places on that piece of land without being in close proximity to the pylon.

“Although the pole is not really going to impact my property directly, it is close and may be unsightly from certain angles.”

Gemma said her and her neighbours have not been contacted by BT about the poles or the plans for them.

The notice put on a lampost by BT. Photo: Gemma Marshall

However, she was told that a notice was put on a lamppost in her road, but she was unsure when this was placed there.

Another resident along Scotney Drive, who wished to remain anonymous, has also complained of how BT gave her and other neighbours no notice.

She said: “I’m sure if they’ve [BT] made their minds up that’s where it’s going.

“However, it would have been nice for residents on all of the roads impacted to get a letter to explain why they are going in and what is the benefit for residents, then at least we would have been informed.

“It’s just annoying when they don’t consult anyone and it impacts the appearance of your street when we all take pride in our front gardens.”

Many residents have been in contact with ward and district councillor Elvis Stooke (Ind) on the issue.

Councillor Elvis Stooke.

He said it is a “worrying time” for residents.

Coun Stooke added: “I get what BT are doing, we need broadband, but I don’t like the way they are doing it.

“There is not much I can do because they can do it, but I can voice the concerns of the residents.

“There are quite a few residents who are not happy.

“As a councillor for the area, I am 120% with them, but on the other hand Grantham needs broadband but BT, let’s have some common sense about it.”

BT has said the installation of polls is currently in the survey stage and it will notify South Kesteven District Council on its plans in due course.

An Openreach spokesperson said: “We’re building a new, full fibre broadband network in Grantham and more than 6,500 local homes and businesses can now upgrade.

“Wherever possible, we use existing polls and underground ducts in our upgrades.

“Most of our fibre network is underground and we try to keep new poles to a minimum, but sometimes we need to make sure people aren’t left out.

“We always follow local planning rules whilst balancing engineering, cost and safety needs.

“Research shows most people would accept a new pole to deliver better broadband in their neighbourhood.”

Broadband companies do not require planning permission to put up telegraph poles, according to the House of Commons library.

The installation, replacement and alteration of some communications infrastructure is covered by permitted development rights (PDRs).

PDRs allow changes to a building or land without full planning permission from the local authority.