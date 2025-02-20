A travel agency is appealing its termination of membership with a leading trade association.

Baldwins Travel, which has a branch in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham, is appealing the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) decision to terminate its membership.

The appeal comes after ABTA announced on Tuesday (February 18), it would be terminating Baldwins’ membership as the agency failed to provide enough financial information to ABTA.

Baldwins Travel in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham. Photo courtesy of Baldwins Travel

This means Baldwins’ termination of relationship is suspended from today (Thursday, February 20) and it still remains a member of ABTA until the appeal decision is made.

Baldwins managing director Nick Marks said: “We are absolutely delighted that ABTA has reinstated our licenses.

“This is fantastic news for our valued clients, and we’re looking forward to continuing to deliver exceptional travel experiences with the security and trust our clients expect from us.

“It’s business as usual.”

An ABTA spokesperson said: “Baldwins Travel Agency Limited has made a request for the recent decision to terminate its membership of ABTA to be referred to ABTA’s appeal board.

“As a consequence, Baldwins’ termination of membership is suspended from February 20 and they remain a member pending the outcome of the appeal.

“During this time and for as long as they remain a member, ABTA’s financial protection will apply to booking as usual.”

The loss of an ABTA membership would mean Baldwins no longer receives financial protection from ABTA for future bookings, but those existing bookings are still protected.

The agency has several other branches across the UK, which are in Westerham, Haywards Heath, Tonbridge, Maidstone, Tunbridge Wells, Tenterden, Lewes, Uckfield, Sevenoaks and Cranbrook.