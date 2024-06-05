Mourners lined the streets of Grantham today (Wednesday) to say goodbye to ‘gentle giant’ George.

George Garrett, 78, of Riverside and Welham Street, Grantham, died on Saturday, May 4, following a short illness.

He was widely known in the town as Grantham’s ‘Gentle Giant’ and was loved by all who knew him.

His funeral took place at 12.30 pm at St Wulfram's Church.

His final journey took him past St Peter’s Hill, down to Finkin Street, and then on to St Wulfram’s Church.

People lining the street applauded as he passed, some doffing flat caps in honour of George's own habit of wearing one.

Mourners waited for George to pass them. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

Mark Turney said: “There’s huge respect for George; we’ve known him all our lives.

“I remember when I was a little boy trying to cross the road to get home from school. This big pair of hands picked me up and carried me across the road – that was George.

“He was always nice to have a chat with; he would always laugh with you and was just a lovely guy – Mr Grantham.”

The road was lined the whole way down. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

Dave Hind remembered George from his youth working at the old bus station clearing cups, saucers, and plates away.

“He always spoke to you, and when I used to see him in Morrisons, he always gave my granddaughter sixpence; he always used to pick her up and say hello.

“It’s just fitting that the whole town should be out for him because everybody knew him. I honestly think they should look into putting a statue of George up.”

It was an emotional send-off for Grantham's 'Gentle Giant'. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

Gillian Footitt said: “He was a lovely bloke; he never had a wrong word to say about anybody.

“He always used to go in Morrisons and help people.”

Mick Peebles said: “The town is a sadder place without him. He’s been basically a part of the furniture.

Hundreds said farewell to George. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

“Everybody, from young kids to oldies, would hear his gruff voice and all loved him.

“It’s only right that we pay our respects to a man that is virtually a Grantham legend in so many ways.

“It’s great to see people turn out and pay their respects, and hopefully he’ll rest in peace – he deserves it.”

Crowds lined the streets. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

Eileen Warner said George was “going to be missed”.

“They should put a bronze statue of him, shaking hands with Richard Todd, over there,” she said, pointing at St Peter’s Hill.

Several memorial plans have been announced to honour George, including benches, busts, and even posthumously naming him a freeman of the town.

His funeral passed along St Peter's Hill. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

Councillor Tim Harrison, chairperson of the newly-formed Grantham Town Council, has been helping to put some of these efforts together.

Speaking outside the church, he said: “It’s fantastic to see all these people on the streets.

“I was not surprised by the respect shown to George today from Grantham people.

Some chose to follow the procession down to the church. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

“It was thoroughly deserved. He was a character the likes of which we will not see again. With his trademark flat cap and sayings he will be sorely missed but fondly remembered”

“We’ve been driving Grantham together and this just shows that spirit is there in this town.

People applauded as George passed, celebrating his life. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

“George is one of Grantham’s best-loved sons, and the turnout has been phenomenal; it’s made me choke up.”

Born on what is now the site of Morrisons in 1946, George was known for making local residents smile, having decided to be a friend to all, and was even named one of the 100 best things about the town.

When Morrisons opened, instead of fighting against the store taking up residence in his birthplace, George made the supermarket his second home, even celebrating his 70th birthday at the store's café in 2016.

George's funeral took place at St Wulfram's Church. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

There was further applause as George was carried into the church, escorted by family and friends. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

George was recognised by a familiar flat cap, a stooped stance, and hails of “Alright, Boy” or “Nowt to do wi’ you”, and could often be seen collecting trolleys in the Morrisons centre.