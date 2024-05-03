A hairdresser is celebrating 30 years since she took over a barbershop at just 21 years old.

For Becky Luttik, “time has gone so quickly” since she took over the reins of One Cut Above in Guildhall Street, Grantham, on May 3, 1994.

Over those years, she has seen people come and go, but she said the time has been “unbelievable”.

Becky Luttik (left) during the 1990s with her first employee Becky Angeloni.

Becky said: “I got into hairdressing by accident. I worked at a few places but then I decided I wanted to be in charge of my own destiny and future.

“I have always had a great team to work with. There have been people come and go over the 30 years, but I am proud of my staff turnover.

Becky Luttik, owner of One Cut Above in Grantham.

“It’s about having a good team and being treated the way you would want to be treated.

“That’s my motto.”

On owning a barbershop, Becky recalls that some men didn’t want her to cut their hair at first because she was a woman.

“The early 90s were a different time, but it’s the norm now,” added Becky.

It is the people Becky serves that makes her love her job after all these years.

She said: “It’s great when you have had people on a baby chair and you see them grow up.

Becky has cut hair for many generations, including this father and son.

“It’s about serving generations of people. You get to know people really well.

“Especially over the last few years with Covid, you realise it’s not just a haircut you give, it’s a place for people to talk.

“A haircut is such a personal thing. We are breaking down barriers.”

Alongside the people, Becky also loves that her barbers have become “part of the community”.

One Cut Above in Guildhall Street, Grantham.

“I love to be creative, but it’s about building those relationships that is the best,” she added.

Looking to the years ahead, Becky said she would “still love to be around”.

She added: “We have been lucky to manage through the Covid years and cost of living crisis and stay reliable for people.”

Becky cutting a customer's hair.

In terms of celebrations, it will be “business as usual”, but Becky will be celebrating with her team at a private function.

To everyone that has supported her over the years, she says a “massive thank you”.

Becky added: “Without them and without their support, especially over the last few years, their support has been so special.”



