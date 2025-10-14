People growing up in Lincolnshire can still dream of emulating Margaret Thatcher’s success, the Conservative party leader has said.

The Iron Lady rose from humble beginnings as a greengrocers’ daughter in Grantham to become one of the longest-serving Prime Ministers.

The Margaret Thatcher statue. Photo: LDRS

Party leader Kemi Badenoch visited Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, where the Prime Minister was Head Girl, to mark the 100th anniversary of her birth on Monday (October 13).

Despite a recent trend of top politicians attending elite private schools, she insisted that people from backgrounds like Mrs Thatcher could still aspire to the same level.

“It’s absolutely still possible,” she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch visits Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School, Margaret Thatcher's former school. She is pictured in a science classroom Photo: LDRS

“In order to do that, we need the success of great schools like the one I’m at today. Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School has produced lots of top talent.

“But we need to make sure we have many more schools that can get the best out of our young people.

“Right now I’m quite worried that education is going to go backwards because of the changes that the government is making.

“That’s why I want to continue [Mrs Thatcher’s] legacy and fight for high school standards everywhere.”

Premier Thatcher on September 19, 1983. Image: Supplied

The government says it is hiring more teachers to raise standards in schools and better prepare pupils for work.

Ms Badenoch spoke to students at the school and toured a science classroom – a nod to Mrs Thatcher’s early career in chemistry.

The former prime minister returned to the school several times while in power, including opening a new hall named in her honour.

Thatcher Fest is on this week marking the 100th anniversary of her birth and examining the Iron Lady’s complex legacy, including a screening of The Iron Lady film and expert talks.

A statue of her in the town centre has been repeatedly vandalised after it was unveiled in 2022.

Mrs Thatcher was born in the town in 1925, and became an MP in 1959.

She won leadership of the Conservative party in 1975, and led the party to three landslide General Election victories, which saw her in Downing Street for more than a decade.

Her time in power included the Falklands War, miners’ strikes and poll tax revolts, and strong feelings both for and against her continue to this day.