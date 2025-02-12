A badminton group for older people aims to teach people a new skill, as well as combat loneliness.

Since covid, Saroj Ladva, 71, has been running a badminton club for people aged 60 all the way up to 90 years old at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham.

Being a keen badminton player herself, Saroj, who lives in Grantham, wanted to get more older people involved in the sport.

Members of the badminton group

She said: “With older people, a lot of them are left lonely at home and don’t have much to do.

“When I was on my own at home, I was lonely.

“It’s an escapism for lonely people who want to come and join a group, and it gives them a new skill.”

The group runs a session on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Winners of a recent tournament Chris (left) and Pikyok (right)

Whether people know how to play or have never played the sport before, they are welcome to join.

Saroj added: “I can play badminton, so when people come I can play with some of them because some people want to play with the best, so it puts them at ease.

“I just want to give people some confidence.

Runners up at a recent tournament Janet G (left) and Jackie (right)

“Sometimes people sit out for games which is fine, as they can talk to other people.

“This is where the social side of the group comes into it.

“I think we need to do something for the older generation, we need to make them feel confident and feel valued.

“Like I said, it’s also a new skill they can learn as well.”

Veteran members of the group Sheila, 92, Alice, 90, and Lillian, 90.

Saroj said she finds it “very rewarding” to run the group.

She added: “I just want to make people happy and if I can do that by helping a 90-year-old to play badminton, then that is really rewarding to me.

“It is really a great thing to do.”

Anyone who would like to join the group can call Saroj on 07456987713. Alternatively people can ask about the group at the Meres Leisure Centre in Trent Road.