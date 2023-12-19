A mother is continuing to fight to keep memorial items on her son’s grave.

Earlier this month, a petition was launched calling for items that were on the grave of Matthew Jack - who died of cancer in 1995 aged 11 - to be returned after they were removed by Barrowby Parish Council for health and safety reasons.

In an ongoing dispute between Val Jack, Matthew’s mother, and the parish council, Val claims she has now been told she is able to put items around Matthew’s grave for around a month during Christmas.

Matthew Jack died in 1995 aged 11.

Val said that the situation “stinks”.

She added: “After 28 years, it looks well maintained.

“I can’t give my son presents, so I present things for him up there. It’s not something I want to do, but I don’t have an option.

“I am certainly not happy and if I don’t win this, I will have him exhumed.

“It’s still a fight and not one that I will give up on.”

The petition, launched by Matthew’s sister Kelly Wright, has now been signed 475 times.

In a previous article, Val said that the items on Matthew’s grave represented the family’s “love for him” and it was their way of “remembering his short but impactful life”.

Matthew Jack's grave now without the items.

On the current situation, Barrowby Parish Council did not wish to comment further.

The parish council previously said as a burial authority, it has a “duty of care and is responsible for the management and safety of the burial ground and is, as a last resort, able to take such actions as necessary to achieve this”.

