A young singer’s video of her performing at one of her favourite artist’s concert has gone viral.

Aspiring singer Hermione Johnson, 17 from Grantham, went to see Alex Warren perform in Birmingham on March 24 and tried to get his attention with a sign asking the singer to let her perform his UK number one single Ordinary.

To Hermione’s delight, Alex saw her sign and passed her the microphone to let her sing.

Hermione Johnson. Photo: Josh Hardy

“I forgot how to use a mic for a second, but I just started singing and it was such a surreal moment,” said Hermione.

She added: “Everyone was intrigued if I could sing. But when I started singing, everyone started clapping and singing along.

“It was so great. I had lost my motivation with writing and singing in the last two years but when I had that moment, I thought ‘this is what I want more than anything’.”

Some girls in the audience filmed Hermione singing and later sent the video to her. Hermione decided to post the video on TikTok later that night.

She said: “When I first posted it I thought it would only get a few views.

“But, I woke up the next morning and there were like 5,000 likes. I then woke up the morning after that and I had around 100,000 likes and two million views!

“I had a lot of love and support for the video, but also some hate comments.

“To be honest though, I didn’t care.”

After singing Alex’s song, Hermione also told the crowd about her new song I Still Miss You, which comes out on April 12.

This is the first song Hermione is releasing in two years, following her first single I Hate Myself, released in February 2023 and Insecurities released later that year.

She stopped writing for two years while she was studying for her GCSEs.

Hermione's new single I Still Miss You comes out on April 12. Photo: HMRJC (Harley Cummins)

Hermione said: “I had no motivation to write while studying, but then I started to attend Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies in Nottingham.

“I met someone and it turned out it wasn’t going to work out and I was left heartbroken.

“I thought about the memories I had with this person when I wrote it.”

This heartbreak got Hermione writing again.

She added: “I found it easier to write because I am older now and know more of the techniques.”

Before the song got its final title, there were three other suggestions.

While studying at Confetti, Hermione began working with Dave Stevens, former guitar teacher to Grantham-born singer Holly Humberstone, and he helped her to perfect the song.

Hermione said: “Dave said ‘let’s try and make this a bit more catchy’. So, we jumbled the song and it came more together.

“This song is a bit different compared to my two other songs. It is also a different genre and a bit more indie.”

Hermione said people should listen to her song because it’s “something new” and is a side people have not heard from her before.

She said: “My other two songs have kind of a pop-vibe like Taylor Swift, but this is a bit more like Holly Humberstone.”

Hermione’s song will be available on every music platform, including Spotify and Apple Music, from April 12.