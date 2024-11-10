Italy is full of lots of history and architecture, writes Grantham travel expert Lynne Page.

Italy is a dream destination for travellers, offering an irresistible blend of history, art, architecture, and food. From the ancient ruins of Rome to the romantic canals of Venice, Italy captivates the senses at every turn and promises a journey that will leave a lasting impression.

No trip to Italy is complete without visiting Rome, a city steeped in history and grandeur. I fell in love with it the first time I visited. There is the ancient Roman Forum and the awe of the Colosseum, where gladiators once fought for glory. Visit the Vatican City, home to St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel, where Michelangelo’s masterpiece covers the ceiling in stunning detail. Toss a coin into the iconic Trevi Fountain to ensure your return to this magical city.

Lynne Page, Grantham-based personal travel consultant with The Holiday Village

I also enjoyed Venice. It is a city like no other, with its labyrinth of canals, stunning palazzos, and timeless charm. Glide through the narrow waterways in a gondola, passing under the famous Rialto Bridge, or visit St. Mark’s Basilica in Piazza San Marco, adorned with glittering mosaics. Explore the quieter side of Venice by wandering through the narrow streets and enjoy a meal at a local osteria. Venice’s beauty is enchanting.

Florence is the heart of the Renaissance, home to some of the world’s greatest artistic treasures. Uffizi Gallery is where you’ll find masterpieces by Botticelli, Michelangelo, and Leonardo da Vinci. Climb to the top of the Duomo for a panoramic view of the city’s red-tiled rooftops, and visit the Galleria dell ‘Accademia to admire Michelangelo’s David. Florence isn’t just museums, stroll along the Arno River, crossing the medieval Ponte Vecchio, or relax in the stunning Boboli Gardens.

Every region offers a distinct cuisine – from the rich pastas of Bologna to the seafood of Sicily. Indulge in a plate of creamy carbonara in Rome, fresh pizza in Naples, or sample exquisite Tuscan wines in the vineyards around Chianti. Don’t forget a classic Italian dessert like tiramisu or gelato.

Beyond the cities, Italy’s countryside offers a serene escape into nature. In Tuscany, rolling hills dotted with vineyards, olive groves, and medieval towns. Visit the town of Siena, with its stunning Gothic architecture, or take a drive through the picturesque Val d’Orcia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

For breathtaking coastal views, head to the Amalfi Coast, where rugged cliffs meet the sparkling Mediterranean Sea. Explore charming seaside towns like Positano and Ravello, where pastel-coloured houses cascade down the hillsides, or take a boat ride to the glamorous island of Capri.

Italy’s endless beauty, history, and cuisine make it a destination that enchants every traveller.