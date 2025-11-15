A lorry that jack-knifed in rain and high winds caused a long section of the A1 to be closed.

The northbound carriageway between Gonerby Moor and Long Bennington near Grantham was shut shortly before 2am with recovery of the lorry taking place as it got light on Saturday.

Surface water remains an issue on many roads this morning, following heavy rain brought by Storm Claudia.

An overturned lorry being recovered from the A1. Photo: RSM Photography

