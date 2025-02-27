A disqualified driver who refused to stop for police has been jailed.

Blake Searle - who had been out of prison just one day when police spotted him behind the wheel of a blue Ford Focus estate on Grantham’s Hill Avenue - replied ‘cheers’ to Boston magistrates after his punishment was handed down.

The 21-year-old appeared before the court via video link from prison, where he is being held while awaiting trial for a separate matter.

Blake Searle

Searle, of no fixed address, had previously pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop for police.

“Police saw the driver and recognised him as the defendant,” prosecutor Lottie Tyler told the court on Wednesday (February 26), relaying the event which took place at about 11pm on December 6 last year.

“They were aware he had been released from prison the day before and were aware he was disqualified.”

Ms Turner said officers put their vehicle in reverse to give chase to Searle, who ‘failed to stop’.

Searle - who wore a grey jogging tracksuit - had been disqualified from driving on July 3 last year after being handed a totting up ban.

Defending Searle, Jacob Bacon said his client gave a ‘full admission at the police station’ when interviewed.

Magistrates sentenced Searle to eight weeks in prison and ordered he be disqualified from driving for a further 18 months.

He must also pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.