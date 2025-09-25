A man who broke a woman's foot after climbing into her Grantham home was today (Thursday September 25) jailed for 21 months.

Jordan Baker, 28, was found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Lincoln Crown Court. Photo: stock

The court heard Baker "stomped" on the woman's foot after standing on her bins and climbing in through a window.

Passing sentence Judge James House KC said it was disputed if Baker and the woman had been in a relationship or were just friends.

Jordan Baker. Photo: Lincs Police

But Judge House said it was clear that Baker became violent after the woman tried to stop him taking food from her fridge.

Judge House told Baker: "You pushed her over, grabbed her feet and then dragged her around the room.

"You then stomped on her foot, as she describes, breaking two metatarsal bones."

Judge House explained the offending was aggravated by the presence of a young child in the house.

In an impact statement which was read out in court the victim said she was still suffering from pain in her foot and now wanted to move home to feel safe.

Baker, of no fixed address, also admitted causing criminal damage to a wall in the house and possessing a bladed article which he threw onto the roof of a neighbouring property after the police arrived and tasered him.

He also pleaded guilty to damaging a CCTV camera at Grantham police station following his arrest. All the offences occurred on 28 March this year.

Edna Leonard, mitigating, said Baker was under the influence of Xanax anxiety tablets on the day of the incident.

"It is no excuse, but it is the truth of what he was doing to himself that day," Miss Leonard explained.

Miss Leonard added that Baker had spent the last six months remanded into custody and had spent his time wisely.

"There is a different side to this man," Miss Leonard insisted.

A restraining order was also made which prevents Baker from having any contact with the victim or going to her home in central Grantham.