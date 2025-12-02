Audiences are invited to a rare opportunity to see a highly regarded ensemble in an intimate setting.

Grantham Music Club will host chamber trio Classic Rhythm at ChristChurch on Wednesday, December 3, starting at 7.30pm.

Formed in 1992, the trio features Helen O’Connell on flute, Adrian Sutcliffe on piano, and Chris Brannick on percussion.

Royal Academy of Music-trained, they have performed worldwide, including at London’s South Bank and the Welsh Proms, and have appeared on BBC2 and Classic FM.

Their repertoire mixes classical favourites with jazz, light music, and original compositions, delivered with a lively and engaging stage presence.

Audiences can expect a two-hour performance showcasing the trio’s versatility and international experience.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, with children and students admitted free.