A care home resident’s childhood memories of wartime plane spotting became reality when she was taken to see a Lancaster Bomber.

Jean Crisford, a resident at Newton House care home in Grantham, had always dreamed of seeing the iconic aircraft again.

As part of the home’s wish initiative, staff arranged a special visit to the Lincolnshire Aviation Centre, home of the legendary Lancaster ‘Just Jane’.

Wartime aircraft fan Jean visits iconic bomber at Lincolnshire Aviation Centre. Photo: Supplied

Jean developed her love of aircraft while spotting planes with her mother as a young child during the Second World War.

She later joined the Royal Observer Corps and retained a lifelong interest in aviation.

The visit included a private tour of the bomber and a chance to hear its engines roar into life. Jean described the experience as deeply emotional.

Jean Crisford’s dream came true thanks to Newton House care home staff. Photo: Supplied

“Listening to that brings a tear to my eyes,” she said.

“I can’t believe how lucky we are to still be here.

“Today has been absolutely brilliant and I’ve enjoyed it thoroughly. I can’t thank you enough – I would never have thought of coming out here. It’s been fantastic.”

‘Brilliant day’ as Grantham resident relives wartime memories by bomber. Photo: Supplied

Karen Olivant, head of activities at Newton House, said the team took great joy in helping residents realise their dreams.

“We love fulfilling our incredible residents’ wishes,” she said.

“It’s never too late to tick off your amazing dreams!”