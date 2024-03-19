A town jewellers has expanding by adding a second goldsmith.

MD Jewellers in Westgate, Grantham, has welcomed Aaron Caldwell to the team, who grew up in the town and has returned after working in London.

Initially studying brick laying at Grantham College, Aaron attempted an art course for which he thought would only be for a year.

Managing director James Rudge (left) and Aaron Caldwell (right).

“I gave it a go and ended up doing it for three and a half years where I did a lot of studies on jewellery and mixed metals,” said Aaron.

He added: “I worked in London for the past two years, then I went independent and then the opportunity came up at MD Jewellers.

“As my past work has been with silver, my work is now repair work.

“Everyday is different and offers different opportunities when working with different metals.

MD Jewellers in Westgate, Grantham.

“That is what I enjoy the most, everyone that comes is different and there is always a way of problem solving.”

Aaron believes he offers a “fresh approach” to the business and is excited to learn more from managing director James Rudge, who runs MD Jewellers with his partner Natalie O’Brien.

Despite jewellery being a luxury item during a cost of living crisis, the team at MD Jewellers are looking ahead after a “turbulent” time.

James said: “We are still talking about Covid and when we opened after a lockdown for 18 months, business was incredible.

“Everyone wanted to spend money but then people started to run out of money.”

However, despite people being more careful with their money, MD Jewellers took action to stay on the front foot.

“We always want to stay on top of things and diversify,” said James.

He added: “We decided we were going to make a lot of our designs and by doing that, there has been an influx of business.

“With the cost of living crisis people do not want to spend money.

“We are in the same position and we are aware of the changes in the economy, that is why we try to stay ahead.”

The jewellers wedding ring range has proved popular with customers, as well as its new silver jewellery.

After taking on Aaron, James said it showcases the “great development” the business has gone through.

He added: “Taking on Aaron is a nice story as well. He was schooled here, went off to London and yet, he has come back to Grantham and this is where his career is.

“Listening to people from Grantham it can have a bit of a negative connotation sometimes where people don’t come back if they leave here.

“We have proved that there is a livelihood here.”

As it continues to expand, the jewellers also hopes to extend its workshop in the next year.