Seven people have lost their jobs days before Christmas after an event equipment hire company went into administration.

Events Gear, which was based in Grantham and was set up in 2021, has ceased trading after attempts to secure investment to safeguard the business were unsuccessful. All seven employees have been made redundant.

The company provided equipment, technicians and production crews for a range of events, including firework displays, conferences, corporate and community occasions, theatre productions, live concerts, exhibitions and weddings.

It supplied audio and lighting equipment as well as screens, stands, stages, special effects, generators, marquees, tipis, fencing and safety barriers, projectors and TV sets.

Customers included venues, sports grounds, theatres, universities, companies and local authorities.

A sale of Events Gear’s equipment and stock is taking place through an online auction.

Steven Wiseglass, a director at Manchester-based Inquesta Corporate Recovery and Insolvency, has been appointed as administrator.

He said: “It’s sad to see redundancies at any time, but especially so close to Christmas.

“We have instructed JPS Chartered Surveyors to conduct an auction of all the equipment and stock and hopefully provide a good return to creditors.”

