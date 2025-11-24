A minute's silence was held in memory of a former ambulance driver and mayor of Grantham David ‘Jock’ Kerr.

Members of South Kesteven District Council paid tribute to the former councillor who died on November 12, aged 82.

As an ambulance driver, Jock helped deliver hundreds of babies, including saving the life of a baby girl who invited him to her wedding 25 years later.

Jock Kerr.

Jock went on to serve as a district councillor for the Earlesfield ward between May 1999 and May 2003. He was also mayor of Grantham in 2002/2003.

Jock stood for election again in 2007 and remained as a district councillor in South Kesteven until 2015.

Coun Ian Selby (Independent - Grantham Harrowby) was chairing the full council meeting on Thursday, November 20, and paid tribute to Jock.

He said: “I obviously knew Councillor Jock Kerr very well indeed. Just to say as the chairman, I always found him to be a great company to be with.

“He always had a joke to tell, a great sense of humour, and today as my thoughts and tributes to Jock I’m actually wearing a tartan tie, thinking of Jock.”

Coun Lee Steptoe (Labour - Grantham Earlesfield) added: “I didn’t know Jock particularly well. I met him on a handful of occasions.

“However, he’s spoken of very highly by people that remember him and quite simply I would like to pass on my very best wishes of the local Labour party to Jock’s friends and family.”

Coun Elvis Stooke (Ind - Belmont ward) also passed on his condolences to Jock’s family and said that he was “one of the finest” people in Grantham.

He added: “Obviously, Jock, as many of us know, didn’t have a bleep so to speak. He would say what he thought and that was commendable of Jock.

“Also obviously, him being the Earlesfield ward councillor, I think he would be very proud actually of how Earlesfield has improved over the three, four years that we’ve been here with the hard work and I think he would be rather happy to see how it’s gone up there.

“I remember him fondly coming into the King's Arms when I used to run that. Having conversations and jokes - not very clean jokes - but that was just the way Jock was.

“I think we all agree that he will be sadly missed throughout Grantham and the district and his ambulance service as well.”

Jock had recently been living in the Worksop area because of health issues.

His son, Matthew ‘Minty’ Kerr launched a fundraising campaign which raised more than £450 to help bring Jock’s body back to Grantham so he could be laid to rest beside his late wife, Maggie.