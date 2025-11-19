Step into steampunk magic at a town market.

Grantham Market Place will host the Steampunk Christmas Market on Saturday (November 22), with stalls open from 8.30am to 3pm.

The Grantham Steampunk Society invites visitors to meet members, explore themed stalls, and enjoy a morning of festive celebrations.

Meet Grantham Steampunk Society and enjoy festive photo opportunities. Photo: Angela Reeves

At 10.45am, the society will gather for a group photo at the Market Cross, followed by a promenade through the market.

Organisers say the event is open to all ages and offers a chance to immerse in the creative, Victorian-inspired steampunk world.

More information is available on the Grantham Steampunk Society Facebook page.