Families will get the chance to hunt for Easter eggs in the grounds of a stately home.

An Easter adventure trail will be taking place at the Belton estate, near Grantham, every day from April 5 until April 23 from 10am until 5pm.

Keen egg hunters will join Sophia the swallow on her magical migration journey around Belton’s pleasure grounds.

Venture through Belton on an Easter trail. Photo: National Trust/Annapurna Mellor

On the trail, people will get a special Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and an Easter egg, that is either dairy, vegan or free from.

As we are well into spring, guests will also get the chance to explore the grounds through a blanket of daffodils and bluebells.

To take part in the Easter trail, it costs £3.50. More information can be found at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/belton-estate/events/0edf88c1-c3af-45b4-bf90-f7229fe1feba.

The trail does not have to be booked in advance.