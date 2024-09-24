A drug dealer faces a custodial sentence after he admitted selling Class A drugs and assaulting three police officers.

Niks Strautmanis, 21, admitted three charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply others when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

All the charges occurred on May 3 this year and relate to crack-cocaine, cocaine and heroin.

A Grantham man and a youth are being sentenced for selling drugs. Photo: istock/Rattankun Thongbun

Strautmanis, of London Road, Grantham, also pleaded guilty to assaulting three police officers on the same date.

A youth, who can not be named because of his age, appeared alongside Strautmanis in the dock and pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply others and one offence of assaulting a police officer.

Those offences also occurred on May 3. The youth is remanded into local authority care.

Tony Stafford, prosecuting, said their pleas would be acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service and avoid the need for a trial.

Mr Stafford told the court no evidence would be offered against two Grantham women who were also charged during the investigation.

They are Shanelle Watt, 19, of London Road, Grantham, and Sigita Fridenberga, 39, of The Grove, Grantham.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned sentencing for the preparation of probation reports on both defendants but warned them: "You have both pleaded guilty to serious offences. The fact I have adjourned for pre-sentence reports does not mean you will not receive custodial sentences."

Strautmanis was remanded back into custody and will be sentenced alongside the youth at Lincoln Crown Court on October 25.