A man who faces jail for fraud will be sentenced later this month after a judge asked for proof that he is repaying his victims from an inheritance.

Daniel Greengrass, 48, of Old Lincoln Road, Caythorpe, has pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud which occurred on June 20 2023 and July 21 2023.

Those charges relate to loans of several thousand pounds which Greengrass had agreed to pay back to another man after the remortgaging of a property.

Lincoln Crown Court

A hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was told Greengrass has also pleaded guilty to offences involving three other victims.

Defence barrister Neil Sands told the hearing Greengrass had recently received £15,000 from a family inheritance and had already paid one of the victims back in full by using his partner as a go-between.

Mr Sands said Greengrass was well aware that he still faced a custodial sentence but asked for sentence to be adjourned so efforts could be made to repay his other victims.

Judge James House KC agreed to adjourn sentence on Greengrass until June 19 after agreeing that any repayments would be relevant to the harm caused to the victims.

"What is obviously required is confirmation from the police of the sums paid to the complainants," Judge House explained.

Judge House told Greengrass a jail sentence was still the likely outcome.

"You understand what the realties of the sentence will be," Judge House said. "But the duration of that sentence may be affected by what happens between now and then."

Greengrass was granted bail on condition that he does not directly contact the victims but that his partner can arrange any repayments.

The prosecution were also asked to provide updated impact statements from the victims.