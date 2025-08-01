A town centre burst into colour as judges assessed this year’s In Bloom competition entries.

More than 20 businesses joined the Grantham in Bloom initiative, with South Kesteven District Council supplying barrel planters to brighten frontages.

From sweet shops and cafés to florists and banks, 24 town centre firms took up the challenge of bringing floral cheer to the streets.

Judging took place at venues including the Angel and Royal Hotel, Union Street Gallery, Glen-esk Flowers, Knightingale’s Café and Westgate Bakery, among others.

South Kesteven District Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for leisure and culture, Paul Stokes (Ind) and assistant director Karen Whitfield judged the entries for SKDC.

Coun Stokes said judging was “very difficult” due to high standards.

“The businesses who entered embraced the spirit of the competition, bringing an added sense of belonging and civic pride to Grantham town centre,” he said.

“It’s been a blooming good effort all round.”

Participants shared positive feedback.

“It’s a really fun initiative,” said Sharon Checkley, of Notions Antiques.

“The planters have really brightened up the town.”

Patrick Mattison, of Knightingale’s Café, added: “Grantham already feels brighter and more welcoming.

“It’s brilliant that so many businesses have got involved.”

Unfortunately, planters placed outside Besties Boutique and Taprobane Café and Cake Shop were stolen, meaning those businesses missed out on a chance to win.

The competition was supported by a £5,000 grant from the Future High Street Fund, part of wider council efforts to revitalise the town centre.

Competition winners will be announced in the near future.