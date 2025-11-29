After stepping in to take on more responsibility, the Grantham Journal Business Award has recognised a hard-working employee who has taken the challenge in her stride.

The Employee of the Year category, judged by Sarah Woulds of Reflect Recruitment Group and Chris Needle of The Consulting Room, recognises the employees who have contributed the most to the organisation they work within and also to their colleagues’ welfare, enhancing the working environment and the customer experience.

The category was won by Sophie Hull, telesales manager at Mark Bates Limited, who was recognised for her dedication and commitment after taking on more responsibility when her manager Emily Leeson went on maternity leave.

Sophie Hull - Mark Bates Ltd wins Employee of the Year, judged by The Consulting Room. The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

Judge Chris Needle said on the night that he and Sarah had enjoyed judging this category, which had nine entries and were all so strong, but as always there can only be one winner and this person and that Sophie had “wowed” them with her efforts.

The other finalists in the category were Callum Kurtis of Rocket Door Frames and Sarah Tinkler of Oak Mortgages.

Sophie said that she was overwhelmed and emotional when her name was called out as the winner.

Chris Needle of The Consulting Room on stage at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

“I didn’t expect it to be me,” she said, “I’d taken on a bit more at work and it’s been eventful and tough at times, but the team has worked together and supported each other and I’m so grateful.”

Emily said that she was “so proud” of Sophie and that she and the team had recognised how much she had stepped up, and was thrilled that other people had recognised her efforts as well.

Sophie added that she was “so glad” that Emily had had a baby!