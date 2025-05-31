Organisers of a festival that raised £250,000 for hospice and cancer charities say the woman who inspired it would have been “immensely proud” of its legacy.

Knipfest ran for 18 years, supporting causes close to its four-person committee.

First held at Belvoir Cricket Club in Knipton, the event overcame challenges including bad weather, poor signal and local opposition.

Jennifer and James Goodrich of Grantham with Isabella Goodrich, 8 and Alfie Goodrich, 2, at the 2024 event. Photo: David Dawson

“However, we had some great nights at Knipton, and it was a beautiful place for a concert,” said Phil Noon, one of the organisers.

It later moved closer to Grantham, ending up at Woodnook.

In April, organisers confirmed that the event was “no more”. In a Facebook post to the event’s page, they thanked everyone who had supported them over the years, saying it “has been a pleasure to produce great nights and raise so much money”.

Organiser, Phil Noon with his grand daughter, Billie Bradley, 6, in 2024. Photo: David Dawson

Speaking to LincsOnline, committee member Phil Noon confirmed the difficult decision to bring the event to an end.

Relying on volunteers, businesses and goodwill, Knipfest’s organisers faced growing costs and the risk of personal liability.

“We tried to keep prices to a minimum, and no matter how hard we tried, we could not control the weather,” said Phil.

Entertainment was all around at Knipfest. Photo: David Dawson

“2023 saw biblical rain, which drastically affected our gate, and in 2024 we had the England football match, which again had an adverse effect.”

Efforts to hand the reins to another group proved unsuccessful.

“We did offer the continuation of the event to various local groups, but no-one was willing to take it on,” he said.

Craig Martini and Becca Faye with Grantham Rhythm and Blues Orchestra performing at the 2024 event. Photo: David Dawson

Despite the disappointment, organisers reflected on the festival’s achievements.

“As a committee, we feel we have brought a large part of the community together, whilst at the same time creating a happy, safe environment for people to enjoy an outdoor musical event and contributing to the coffers of some incredible charities,” he said.

The festival was also a tribute to Julie Copley, who died from cancer in 2010, and her legacy has remained central to its spirit over the years.

Last year, it almost hit the £50,000 milestone for St Barnabas Hospice, having raised £49,600 across its lifetime for the organisation.

“Julie would have been immensely proud of our achievements, and her family certainly are,” said Phil.

Knipfest became known for its vibrant atmosphere, popular live acts and loyal audiences who returned year after year – rain or shine.

“We have been blessed with some great bands – not only the headliners, but some of the local original bands as well,” Phil added.

The committee thanked everyone who had helped make the event a success and those who had supported it “through thick and thin over the years”.

The organisers hope the event could return under new leadership.

“If there is anyone interested, we would give them as much help and support as possible – but in the end, it comes down to a lot of hard graft, albeit very rewarding.”