Jurors in the trial of a Grantham man accused of murder will continue their deliberations on Friday morning after they were sent home for the night.

Nicholas Ward is on trial at Lincoln Crown Court charged with the murder of Tony McDermott, 38, on October 13 last year.

Ward also denies a charge of manslaughter relating to the unlawful killing of Mr McDermott on the same date.

Tony McDermott.

It is alleged Mr Ward inflicted 51 knife injuries on his friend after consuming alcohol and cocaine at his home address in Eton Street, Grantham.

The prosecution claim Mr Ward subjected Mr McDermott to two hours of violence after wrongly accusing him of stealing his work tablet computer.

Mr McDermott died from heavy blood loss after one of the stab wounds went all the way through his leg, jurors heard.

Ward, of Eton Street, Grantham, told jurors he was struck first by Mr McDermott and the fatal stab wound to his leg was caused accidentally.

He denies murder and manslaughter on 13 October 2023.

The trial continues.