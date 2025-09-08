Jurors in the trial of a Grantham woman who denies providing false information during a murder investigation have been discharged from reaching a verdict.

Julie Kavanagh, 54, had been on trial at Lincoln Crown Court charged with doing acts intended to pervert the course of public justice between October 20 2023 and January 31 2024.

Lincoln Crown Court

Ms Kavanagh, of Avenue Road, Grantham, had denied providing false information during the investigation into the murder of Grantham man Tony McDermott.

It was alleged that Ms Kavanagh did a series of acts which had a tendency to pervert the course of public justice.

In that during the investigation into the murder of Tony McDermott she deliberately provided false information to members of his family and to the police implicating persons in the murder who were not involved in the offence.

It was also alleged that Ms Kavanagh encouraged another person to give false information that implicated a person in the murder who was not involved in the offence.

The trial was expected to last for a week but Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight discharged the jury on day four of the hearing.

The case was adjourned for a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court later this month.