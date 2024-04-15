A jury in the trial of a Grantham man accused of murder has been sworn in this afternoon (Monday, April 15).

Nicholas Ward, 37, of Eton Street, Grantham, denies the murder of Tony McDermott, 38, on October 14, last year.

Mr Ward also denies a second charge of manslaughter relating to the alleged unlawful killing of Mr McDermott on the same date.

Tony McDermott.

Mr McDermott, a father-of-six, was pronounced dead at a property in Eton Street, Grantham, on October 14, 2023.

A jury of five men and seven women was today sworn in at Lincoln Crown Court.

The trial judge, Judge Simon Hirst, told jurors they must only consider the evidence which is presented to them in court and warned them not carry out their own investigations.

Judge Hirst also urged the jury to put any emotion aside during the case.

Jurors were sent home for the night after being told the case against Mr Ward would be opened by the prosecution on Tuesday morning.

The trial is expected to last 10 days.

Police said they received an emergency 999 call just after 4.20am on Saturday, October 14, reporting a man had been found with serious injuries at a house in Eton Street.

Officers attended and found a man with what were believed to be knife wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.