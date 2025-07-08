Council leaders say a £190,000 refurbishment of town centre toilets was vital for regeneration despite an average of seven visitors a day in the first four months.

According to a Freedom of Information request to South Kesteven District Council by resident Jim Howarth, there were 855 paid visits to Grantham’s Conduit Lane toilets between the reopening on January 27 and the end of May.

The busiest day was April 7 when the Mid-Lent Fair was on, when 31 people paid a visit.

Several days recorded zero usage.

A look inside the newly refurbished toilets

Dividing the refurbishment cost by visitor numbers gives £222.22 per visitor based on recorded usage.

Security has cost a further £70 per weekday and £36 on weekends since the reopening.

Cleaning of the facilities is done in-house by SKDC, the FOI said, so no direct cost is attributed.

Despite the low footfall, cabinet member for property and public engagement, Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind), said the facility played a key role in wider regeneration efforts.

“These toilets had been closed for a number of years and reopening them has been part of our ongoing efforts to revitalise the town centre,” he said.

“They are an important facility as we strive to increase footfall, support our local businesses and create a welcoming environment.”

The refurbished toilets were reopened in Conduit Lane, Grantham, in January.

The council confirmed the project formed part of, and was paid for using, a wider £4.1million Future High Streets Fund investment, which also supported improvements to Grantham’s Market Place and Station Approach.

Works to the toilet block included full redecoration, new fixtures and fittings, and a separate accessible unit.

However, no usage targets were set, and there are currently no plans to review the 20p charge or amend operations.

The new accessible toilet.

“There are clear signs that Grantham is moving forward,” Coun Cleaver added, pointing to additional initiatives such as improved markets, expanded events and free short-stay parking in council-run car parks.

Leaders appear to be pinning their hopes on events such as the recent open-air festival in Grantham Market Place, or the upcoming Dinomania event in August, to help boost visitor numbers.

The expectation is that the whole package — toilets, markets, parking and events — will work together to gradually increase footfall, with toilet usage improving as a result.