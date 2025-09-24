A farmer is helping to keep alive the legacy of an at-risk breed of sheep, which has a rich heritage in Lincolnshire.

Michael Coney and his wife Julia, from Belton, have been involved in the preservation of the Lincoln Longwool for 38 years — and have a flock of about 100 breeding ewes.

Their flock now accounts for around a sixth of the total number of these native sheep remaining in the UK, when once there were millions.

Michael Coney (right) with his award-winning Lincoln Longwool Belton Fern at Melton Native and Rare Breeds Show and Sale. Photo: Supplied

The breed is named among the most at-risk by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust.

Michael said: “We’d always had around 700 commercial ewes, and we wanted something more interesting. We first saw them at the Lincolnshire County Show, with a very helpful shepherd.

“It is the county’s native breed, there used to be millions in Lincolnshire and in the east of the country.

“They seemed to thrive very well in the eastern side of the country, with the strong easterly wind and cold conditions. Their wool acts as a excellent insulator, and the food and grass in the east was much better than say in Derbyshire or up the hills — and they’re larger sheep with more appetite.”

The Lincoln Longwool is renowned for it’s wool — producing one of the heaviest fleeces of any breed and at a rate of an inch per month — which made it an important contributor in this industry.

“Pre cotton and nylon, wool was the foundation of the textile industry,” Michael added.

The Longwool’s legacy has further reaches into Lincolnshire’s history, as the money from its wool helped establish many of the county’s church buildings — such as St Wulfram’s Church, where Michael is also a bellringer.

However, as demand for wool lessened the large sheep, which need more food than their smaller counterparts, fell out of favour as they were no longer commercially viable and their numbers began to decline.

Despite their size, the breed are known for being “relatively easy to look after” and so ideal for people with small holdings, Michael explained.

As his flock has grown, Michael has now begun selling the lambs — passing on his passion for the legacy of the breed — with 20 sold recently.

Some of these were at the Melton Native and Rare Breeds Show and Sale, where Michael also found success showing his sheep Belton Fern was the Lincoln Longwool Champion, and Reserve Interbreed Champion against the champions from 19 different breeds.

Michael and Julie have spent the past three decades showing their Longwool sheep, often in friendly competition with each other.