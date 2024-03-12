Key dates have been revealed for £4.1 million for town centre regeneration plans.

The reconstruction of Grantham’s Market Place will begin on Monday, April 15, set to be completed in August, and work on Station Approach will begin on Friday, November 1, with a proposed end date of March 2025.

The money, awarded by the Future High Streets Fund, will be used to improve the town centre through a two-phase operation.

A Google Maps view of Market Place, in Grantham.

South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind, Market and West Deeping) said: “This exciting project is intended to make the town centre an even better place for people to live in, work and visit.

“We are creating a formal ‘heart’ of Grantham; a traffic-calmed public open space to provide a focus for events and a town centre oasis for visitors to enjoy.”

The Market Place works will include an open event space with Yorkstone setts, raising the road level, installing seating, adding new planting, and improving traffic signals to encourage pedestrian activity.

Station Approach will see improvements made to the Station Road/A607 junction, supporting LNER's efforts for better pedestrian access.

However, concerns have been raised about the plans over funding, traffic, construction and public opposition.

Councillors debates the council’s ability to get the public behind the plans in a Lincolnshire County Council highways and transport scrutiny committee meeting last week.

The town has seen many improvements take place thanks to money from the Future High Streets Fund, including restoration works on Westgate Hall.

