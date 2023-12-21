More than 160 patients a year will benefit from new equipment donated to a hospice unit.

Rob Dixon, a well-known Grantham volunteer, presented two “key” pieces of equipment - including a specialised blood pressure monitor and weighing chair - to staff at St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham Hospital.

Rob purchased the items for the unit after he raised £3,020 at a fundraising event he held in November.

Sister Lisa Roberts (left) with Rob Dixon (right).

He said: “I was thrilled to hand over to Sister Lisa Roberts [these] two key pieces of equipment which were required in the six-bed end of life care unit.

“Previously, they had to borrow the equipment from other wards within the hospital, [well] not any more as I purchased these two items for the staff to use within the hospice.

“A lot of my fundraising gives me great pleasure, however this sits up there with many of the things I have done and donated to various causes.

“More than 160 people a year will benefit from having the state-of-the-art facilities and specialised end-of-life care on their doorstep.”