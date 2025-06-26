The kings of jive are set to bring their high-energy tour to a town centre theatre.

Grantham will be jumping, jiving and wailing when The Jive Aces take to the Guildhall Arts Centre stage on Friday, July 4.

Renowned for their electrifying live shows, the multi-award-winning band promises a high-energy evening packed with swing classics and fresh originals from their new album Keeping The Show On The Road, released on July 19.

The Jive Aces. Photo: Bryon Turner

The six-piece group, known for dazzling choreography, tight harmonies and authentic 1940s-inspired style, have shared the stage with icons including Van Morrison, Jamie Cullum and Status Quo.

Their performances have entertained celebrities like John Travolta, Tom Hardy and even HM The Queen.

During the pandemic, they livestreamed 500 consecutive daily performances through their “JiveStream” show, building a global community of fans who now follow them on tour.

Their upcoming Grantham show is part of a nationwide tour that celebrates the joy and timeless energy of jive and swing, with tickets priced at £24 (£23 concessions).

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the Guildhall Arts Centre box office on 01476 406158.

Whether you're a seasoned swing fan or curious newcomer, the band promises an unforgettable night of pure musical joy.