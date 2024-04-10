Kwik cricket sessions are returning to the area.

Belvoir Bees Kwik Cricket, run by Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust, is returning to the Vale of Belvoir from tomorrow (Thursday, April 11).

The sessions are aimed at boys and girls aged five to 11 years old and they offer 90 minutes of quality cricket coaching.

Belvoir Bees Kwik Cricket

Trust chief executive Darren Bicknell said: “Our aim is to get children up and active from an early age.

“They learn the fundamentals of the game in a fun and inclusive way, and many go on to join local cricket clubs.

“We supply all of the kit so come along and give it a go. All the children need is trainers, a water bottle and, hopefully, a sun hat!”

Sessions starting from tomorrow will be held at Hose Village Hall and run for 12 weeks.

From Friday (April 12), sessions will be held at Belvoir Cricket Club in Knipton for 20 weeks.

Sessions will run from 6pm until 7.30pm and costs £4 per session. This reduces to £3 with a season pass.

For more information, email neil@bcctrust.org.uk.