A 3.9-acre town centre site with space for 60 homes is on the market for £750,000.

Just off Springfield Road in Grantham, the site is marketed by Frank Innes with vacant possession.

The agent lists the site on Rightmove as designated brownfield, already cleared for development.

The entrance to the site, located just off Springfield Road in Grantham. Image: Rightmove/Frank Innes

Initial feasibility studies suggest the land could accommodate at least 60 homes, and the agents say South Kesteven District Council has indicated early support for a residential scheme.

The site may be eligible for the Brownfield Land Release Fund to support development costs.

While currently listed for residential use, the agents say there is also scope for light industrial development, subject to planning.

An overhead view shows the site boundary outlined in red, highlighting the 3.9-acre plot. Image: Rightmove/Frank Innes

Situated in a predominantly residential area, the site is described as being within easy reach of Grantham’s town centre, schools and rail links, making it an appealing prospect for investors.

The plot is being sold via the Modern Method of Auction, with a 56-day completion window.

Buyers must pay a non-refundable 4.5% fee, minimum £6,600.

The agents describe Grantham as a strategic location for development, with South Kesteven District Council aiming to deliver 12,000 homes across the district by 2036 through a mix of affordable and market housing.

“Grantham’s location transcends mere convenience; it serves as a magnet for businesses seeking strategic advantage,” said the listing.

“Access a skilled workforce drawn from nearby cities and the surrounding rural areas, while enjoying the benefits of affordable living costs compared to larger cities.

“Grantham presents a wise investment choice, positioned for sustainable growth and prosperity.”

Reports, including surveys, are available from the agent.