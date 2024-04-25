The landlords of a Grantham-area pub have confirmed they will be leaving the venue.

The landlords of the Dirty Duck, which sits by the canal off Duck Lane, in Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, announced on social media on April 1 that it would be closed temporarily for maintenance due to a change in ownership.

The closure, attributed to a transition in ownership, promised reopening once maintenance was complete.

The Dirty Duck. | Image: Dirty Duck Facebook page

However, on Thursday (April 25), a subsequent update indicated changes.

Bosses have now said it won't reopen until a new tenant's appointed, and all staff have been made redundant, actively seeking new employment.

They later clarified that the decision was made by Rutland by Belvoir LTD/The Dirty Duck due to financial difficulties.

Lynne Pozzeto and her partner Jean-Francois said in the post: “Thank you again for all your support over the past few years. Wishing the new tenants the best of luck for the future.”

Belvoir Castle, the property owner, has opted not to manage the establishment, with the social media post noting there are several interested parties.

Thursday’s initial post has had more than 170 comments and been shared more than 60 times.

Commenters are overwhelmingly supportive of the landlords and lamented the closure.

Sheila Wing wrote: “The Dirty Duck has been a meeting place every few months with ourselves and friends from Derby. Your food has been excellent and a walk along the towpath is enjoyable.”

Paula Hayes added: “That is such a shame, always our stopping point when out walking, let's hope you all find something bigger and better and that the new owners don't spoil this lovely pub.”

Eddie Cole said: “The Duck has been the best it's ever been over the past few years.”

The landlords have been contacted for further comment.