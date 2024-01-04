A landslide is causing severe disruption to trains on the East Coast Mainline.

LNER trains between London Kings Cross and Scotland, including Newark, Grantham and Lincoln are facing cancellations and delays.

It is due to the landslide between Peterborough and Stevenage.

Grantham Railway Station. Photo: Google

Full details of cancelled and delayed services can be found on the LNER website.

Rail replacement road transport is due to be provided for some services between Newark Northgate and Lincoln.