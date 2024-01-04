Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Landslide between Stevenage and Peterborough causing disruption to LNER trains serving Newark, Grantham and Lincoln

By Eloise Gilmore
-
e.gilmore@newarkadvertiser.co.uk
Published: 17:03, 04 January 2024
 | Updated: 17:06, 04 January 2024

A landslide is causing severe disruption to trains on the East Coast Mainline.

LNER trains between London Kings Cross and Scotland, including Newark, Grantham and Lincoln are facing cancellations and delays.

It is due to the landslide between Peterborough and Stevenage.

Grantham Railway Station. Photo: Google
Grantham Railway Station. Photo: Google

Full details of cancelled and delayed services can be found on the LNER website.

Rail replacement road transport is due to be provided for some services between Newark Northgate and Lincoln.

Grantham Lincs Surrounding Area Traffic and Travel Transport Eloise Gilmore
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE