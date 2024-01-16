Trailer comes loose from car on A1 southbound at Little Ponton
Published: 08:35, 16 January 2024
| Updated: 13:04, 16 January 2024
A road has reopened following a crash earlier this morning (Tuesday, January 16).
A trailer had come loose from a car at around 6.50am on the A1 southbound at the Grantham south and Little Ponton junction.
As a result the road was blocked and Lincolnshire Police closed the road while they recovered the vehicle.
No injuries were reported and the road was reopened at 8.06am.