A road has reopened following a crash earlier this morning (Tuesday, January 16).

A trailer had come loose from a car at around 6.50am on the A1 southbound at the Grantham south and Little Ponton junction.

As a result the road was blocked and Lincolnshire Police closed the road while they recovered the vehicle.

Traffic queues are being reported.

No injuries were reported and the road was reopened at 8.06am.