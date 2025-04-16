A language publisher held its annual network training meeting for a day of inspiration, professional development, and celebration.

La Jolie Ronde Ltd, based in Bingham, specialising in children's French and Spanish lessons, hosted its annual network training meeting at the Etc Venues Conference Suites in Borough, London.

The event brought together both new and long-standing licensees and tutors from across the UK, with a passion for teaching languages to young learners.

La Jolie Rondes Annual Training Event With Tutors

Attendees kicked off the day with breakfast and a warm welcome, followed by training sessions, networking, and recognition of outstanding service within the organisation.

A highlight of the event was a workshop on classroom culture, delivered by Katharine Sell, Global professional instructor at the Crisis Prevention Institute.

Her session offered valuable strategies to foster positive and inclusive environments for children learning a new language.

Joy Jermy - right presented with her 30 year service award by La Jolie Ronde's Founder Colette Hallam left

The event also included a service awards ceremony, where La Jolie Ronde honoured individuals for their years of commitment.

Joy Jermy received a prestigious 30 years’ service award, presented by the company’s founder, Colette Hallam.

Several others were also recognised for reaching 20 years of service.

Managing director Steve Baker said: “Our annual training meeting is a cornerstone of our commitment to supporting and developing our network of licensees and tutors.

“These events provide an invaluable opportunity to share best practices, strengthen connections, and ensure that we continue to deliver the highest standard of language learning for children.”