A large fire that broke out overnight in Colsterworth is expected to last several days.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue this morning advised those living around the Honeypot Lane area to keep windows and doors closed after attending the fire.

A spokesperson has now confirmed that crews were called to the incident at 8.10pm on Sunday night (June 29).

People told to close windows as smoke spreads from village fire. Photo: RSM Photography

Five appliances from Corby Glen, Grantham and Stamford, and a water carrier from Market Rasen attended the scene, along with a support crew from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue.

Crews used jets, hose reels, machinery and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

The spokesperson added that the incident is still ongoing, with two relief crews from Kirton and Wainfleet now on scene.

Five fire crews and a water carrier called to Honey Pot Lane blaze. Photo: RSM Photography

The fire has affected organic garden waste.

“We’re expecting the incident to be ongoing for several days,” the spokesperson said.

“We’re advising that everyone in the surrounding area keep windows and doors closed if they experience any issues with the smoke.”

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but the spokesperson said initial assumptions were “spontaneous combustion”.