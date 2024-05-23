South Kesteven District Council has announced a landmark £6.5 million investment in social housing in a bid to address housing shortages.

Coun Phil Dilks told the authority’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday that the council had secured contracts to purchase 36 newly built homes off Swinstead Road, Corby Glen.

The authority said the initiative represents the council’s largest housing investment in a generation.

South Kesteven District Council offices. | Image: Stock

It aims to replace council homes lost to the Government's Right to Buy scheme.

Coun Dilks, cabinet member for housing and planning, said: "The number of houses we can rent to those most in need has been falling year on year at the same time as the demand is rising.

“We are determined to do what we can to mitigate the average loss of more than 40 homes a year to Right to Buy so we can continue providing decent housing for those most in need.

“This is really good news, which will help us achieve the council stated ambition to ensure all our residents can access housing, which is safe, good quality, sustainable and suitable for their needs, and future generations.”

The development, situated off Swinstead Road in Corby Glen, will unfold in seven phases, culminating in June 2028.

The project includes a diverse range of properties, from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom family homes, ensuring a wide array of housing solutions.

In addition to the Corby Glen development, the council has made strides with other housing projects.

Coun Dilks confirmed the authority was in talks with house builders on other sites to further purchase more properties.

Recent acquisitions include 21 properties through the Local Authority Housing Fund, with another eight properties being purchased in the Bourne area.

These homes will specifically support Ukrainian and Afghan families as part of a central government scheme.

Furthermore, SKDC has highlighted ongoing plans to develop new homes across various sites, including Swinegate, Grantham, and Elizabeth Road, Stamford, with several projects expected to start or complete in 2024.

These efforts align with the council’s Corporate Plan 2024-27, which prioritises ensuring all residents have access to safe, high-quality, and sustainable housing.

The council also utilises Section 106 contributions to buy specialised housing, such as fully adapted bungalows in Market Deeping, to cater for specific needs.

