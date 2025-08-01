With just a few weeks to go before the big day, excitement is building for this year’s Ladies Day at Southwell Racecourse.

Thousands of you have already bought tickets for the big day on Sunday, August 17 - but it is not too late to secure yours.

However, we have teamed up with the Southwell Racecourse to offer one lucky reader the chance to enjoy the day in style - and for free.

We have a pair of tickets Paddock Club tickets up for grabs.

Horses in the parade ring.

The Paddock Club, with its stretched tent and festival feel, is the perfect venue for you to enjoy a day of elegance, excitement and exclusivity.

From its elevated position overlooking the Parade Ring you will be able to immerse yourself in the thrilling atmosphere as you witness the horse's parade, observe trainers, owners and jockeys all strategising before the race.

As well as entry to the Paddock Club, the prize also includes a complimentary drink on arrival - whether it's a refreshing pint of beer, a glass of house wine or a vibrant spirit and mixer - and a food voucher to use at the street style food vendor.

You will also receive a racecard, guaranteed seating (not individually reserved) private toilet facilities and access to dedicated betting services and a private draught bar.

The 2024 Ladies Day brought a record crowd of more than 9,000 people, and it is hoped this year will be even better.

All the glitz and glamour surrounding Ladies Day combines with a exciting full racecard.

As always, there will also be a £500 cash prize for the most stylishly dressed race-goer, a competition that is always hotly contested.

To get the party started, there will be a DJ playing 90’s and 00’s classics from the grandstand before racing and after the racing there will be live music from 80s Explosion so you can dance the night away.

The crowds enjoy the set by DJ Vernon Kay

Several new hospitality packages have been added this year, including The Paddock Club, Seafood and Champagne Lawn, and Trackside Picnic Lawn packages to name just three.

Tickets are on sale now for hospitality packages and general admission tickets are available at www.southwell racecourse.co.uk

But to be in with a chance of winning free tickets simply answer the following question: What does the Paddock Club overlook?

Race action at Advertiser Ladies Day.

Closing date for entries is midday on Friday, August 8.

Usual Iliffe Media rules apply.

Good luck!