Work on the near £150 million Grantham Southern Relief Road continues – with another set of images released showing the progress.

New pictures, shared by Lincolnshire County Council earlier this week show how progress is being made on the third and final phase.

When complete, the 3.5km road will eventually link the A52 at Somerby Hill to a new roundabout to the A1.

Latest images of work on Grantham's Southern Relief Road. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

The roundabout has already been created on the B1174 and linked to the motorway and now the council’s third phase will see the two pieces linked to the A52.

The work was originally estimated to cost £133 million; however, a bridge extension is expected to cost a further £15 million.

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here.

Funding included £11.9 million from the Local Transport Board, £16.1 million from the Single Local Growth Fund, and £5 million from the Highways England Growth and Housing Fund.

Latest images of work on Grantham's Southern Relief Road. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

The council says the building project will reduce congestion, disruption, and delays, create a safer, more attractive, and accessible town centre, provide opportunities for growth, and reduce carbon emissions and noise pollution.

Work started on the relief road as a whole in 2015, with the first phase opened in 2016. The second phase was finished in December 2022, with the third phase beginning in April 2021 and due to be completed in 2025.

Lincolnshire County Council's update in February showcased the continued advancements on the Grantham Southern Relief Road, with significant milestones achieved in Phase Three such as steelwork assembly and concrete pouring.

Lane restrictions around the B1174 Roundabout were implemented to aid construction, ensuring smooth progress.

In March 2024, progress on Phase Three included reinforced fixing on the bridge deck and concrete work on various elements like bearing plinths and wingwalls. Additionally, activities such as concrete corbels installation and bridge launch equipment setup were underway.

Lane restrictions persisted around the B1174 Roundabout to aid construction, with no further traffic restrictions announced for the upcoming period.

Latest images of work on Grantham's Southern Relief Road. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

No upcoming traffic restrictions were announced at the time of the update; however, the latest updates are due to be revealed soon.

What do you think about the new road? Let us know in the comments below...