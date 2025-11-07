The latest outline plans for a major garden village development have been unveiled, promising a focus on active transport and nature.

Buckminster has opened a public consultation for its proposed Spitalgate Heath Garden Village in Grantham, which is slated to deliver up to 3,400 homes, primary and secondary schools, employment space, and a local centre.

It held a consultation event at Witham Place yesterday (Thursday, November 6), and residents can also see the design and share their views online at www.buckminster.co.uk.

William Lee, managing director of Buckminster, with the updated plans for Spitalgate Heath Garden Village. Photo: Iliffe Media

A Government-backed expansion to the town, the development was granted outline planning permission in 2019 — but updated outline plans have now been drawn up following work with South Kesteven District Council.

Changes to the design — which is due to be formally submitted as a planning application in mid-December, following the consultation phase — include a new pedestrian route to Dysart Park along the riverside, known as ‘Riverside Walk’, an active travel corridor along the A52 which could combine with a proposed council-led scheme to install a bus gate limiting traffic along the route and diverting it away from the frequently gridlocked Grantham town centre along the GSRR, and more emphasis on tree-lined streets and hedgerows.

Changes to Spitalgate Heath Garden Village plans have been presented to the public. Photo: Iliffe Media

The updated plans for Spitalgate Heath Garden Village. Photo: Iliffe Media

The latest design also reduces the employment space from 110,000m² to 28,000m², relocates the education campus and local centre, and the total number of homes from up to 3,700 to up to 3,400.

William Lee, managing director of Buckminster, said: “This is just the changes, not the reserved matters. We’ve been working really closely with the council who really want to highlight the garden village feel.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

“There’s an emphasis put on the tree-lined streets and hedges, but the design code which will determine the exact street profile, street hierarchy, location of the trees, and frontages will come with the formal application.”

The council has also mandated that houses will face onto the old A52, as part of plans to reduce the speed limit and improve the residential feel to the road to naturally slow motorists. It would also see the development of segregated cycle lanes and pedestrian routes there — giving people the “ability to make more sustainable transport choices”.

Robert Flynn, development transport lead, with the active travel plans for Spitalgate Heath Garden Village. Photo: Iliffe Media

The proposed riverside walk at Spitalgate Heath Garden Village. Photo: Iliffe Media

This would further be emphasised with bus stops through the development, ‘green fingers’ of footpaths through the built area, and the riverside walk.

The development’s transport lead, Robert Flynn, of Systra, added: “By putting in active transport infrastructure — walking and cycling lanes — it will encourage people within the development not to drive, but to walk, cycle, scooter.

“They will also form a network of routes which will connect to the external infrastructure.

“Currently the A52 has no footpath, it’s not really safe — there was a fatality recently. This design puts a footway and cycleway on there which will make it safer for people going to school or the local centres.

“The riverside walk will open up the area. There is some provision there but this is an enhancement, an upgrade. It will allow people to connect with nature.”

Despite these assertions, some residents at the consultation had remaining concerns about the impact on traffic and wildlife.

A consultation event was hosted on the updated plans for Spitalgate Heath Garden Village. Photo: Iliffe Media

Active travel plans for Spitalgate Heath Garden Village. Photo: Iliffe Media

Diane Marriot, who lives near the development site, had particular concerns about the development of the riverside walk.

“I don’t think they’ve taken the environmental issue into consideration enough, especially the footpath beside the river area. There’s lots of wildlife there, and it is really going to disturb the wildlife,” she said.

“That part of the river is very wild, and there’s also houses facing that footpath, I can’t envisage the residents being very happy with the increased use.

“It’s just another big housing site when Grantham already has a huge amount of building going on.”

Some of these concerns were echoed by another Grantham resident, who said: “I’d rather it be left to grow crops… it’s a lot of houses.

“They say they build these houses for people from the area to be able to move into, but a lot of it is not local people, it’s people coming in from elsewhere.”

A council-led scheme for a bus gate on the A52 was also presented as part of the Spitalgate Heath Garden Village consultation event. Photo: Iliffe Media

The resident also shared concerns about the lack of information available about what kind of businesses would make up the employment space, and suggested the developer hadn’t really taken into account residents’ views on the proposals.

For those living in villages on the outskirts of Grantham, traffic was a major concern.

One resident of Great Ponton explained that the idea of removing the A52 as a main access into Grantham town centre could cause ‘chaos’ for the village.

“I don’t think the traffic plan has been thought out properly,” the resident said.

“I have two main concerns. The first is making the A52 coming into Grantham essentially one-way (through the use of the bus gate).

“If the A1 is closed at all Great Ponton has masses of traffic come through. It is natural that traffic will try to find the shortest route to bypass Grantham, and the changes to the A52 would mean more traffic through Great Ponton.

“Boston traffic will also be drawn along the GSRR to the already gridlocked junctions in town.”

It is anticipated the development could take around 35 years to complete, with an aim to begin construction of around 100 houses a year in 2028 — following successful completion of the delayed GSRR bridge.

Speaking of the response to the consultation event Mr Lee added: “I think it is positive, people have seen this development before.

“They are particularly invested in the existing traffic problems along Bridge End Road, so they’re interested in the footpath and cycleway proposals which could reduce the amount of traffic.”

What do you think? Share your views in the comments below.