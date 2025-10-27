Laughter is guaranteed as top comedians perform at a town venue.

Funhouse Comedy Club returns to Grantham Railway Social Club for a night of magic and laughs on Thursday, October 30.

Headline act Alan Hudson, magician and comedian, has wowed audiences on Britain’s Got Talent, ITV’s The Next Great Magician and fooled Penn & Teller on Fool Us.

Comedy fans can expect magic tricks, family tales and laugh-a-minute jokes.

A member of The Inner Magic Circle with a Gold Star, he promises unforgettable tricks.

Opening the evening, Irish comedian and actor Paddy Lennox brings his charm and laugh-a-minute gags to the stage.

Known for BBC’s Holby City and European commercials, Lennox combines a gentle Irish lilt with humour.

Rounding off the line-up is Josh James, sharing hilarious tales of family life and dreams gone wrong.

Compere Spiky Mike will guide the audience through the night with his animated presence.

Doors open 7.15pm for an 8.00pm show. Tickets £16 in advance at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk.

The Grantham Railway Social Club is on Huntingtower Road, NG31 7AU.