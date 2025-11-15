A law firm is celebrating the opening of a new modern, accessible office in town.

Chattertons Solicitors has completed the relocation of its Grantham office, marking the start of a new era for the firm as it continues to expand its services across the region.

The long-established law firm, founded in 1856, has moved just a few doors down from its previous premises at 30 Avenue Road to a fully refurbished office at number 26.

Chattertons celebrates opening of modern, accessible Grantham office. Photo: Supplied

The new premises offer a modern and accessible space for clients, featuring an open-plan reception area, large conference and meeting rooms, and a wheelchair-accessible meeting space with ramp access and disabled facilities.

Chief executive Richard Ludlow said the move symbolised both progress and continuity for the firm.

“Our previous premises at 30 Avenue Road was acquired in 1999 and has served us well for over 25 years,” he said.

New Avenue Road premises to support expansion and client growth. Photo: Supplied

“The move to our new office marks an exciting new chapter for Chattertons, providing a modern environment that will allow us to continue to grow and deliver the highest standard of service.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming clients and visitors to our new premises."

Twelve staff currently work at the Grantham office, but the firm expects to expand this number to 20 within the next year as part of its wider growth plans.

Law firm relocates to refurbished site with full accessibility features. Photo: Supplied

Refurbished Avenue Road office marks new chapter for Chattertons. Photo: Supplied

To celebrate the move, Chattertons will host a Christmas drinks event in December, inviting clients and partners to view the new space and mark the occasion.