Police have vowed to tackle drug dealing in Grantham town centre — as fears are raised that the area has become ‘lawless’.

The latest set of priorities from Lincolnshire Police — coming from its latest Neighbourhood Policing Survey — show drug dealing is the top concern in Grantham Town West.

Coun Ben Green. Photo South Kesteven District Council

But Coun Ben Green (Reform UK) fears that the police don’t have the resources they need to tackle this or other crime matters in Grantham town centre. The force has suffered from being the worst funded in the country for years and has warned that it could have to make further cuts if it does not get more money.

The Isaac Newton ward member said he shared the concerns raised by residents who have called on the police for action on drug dealing and added: “Residents tell me constantly that Grantham feels less safe than it once did. We are living in a lawless Britain where drug use, anti-social behaviour, petty crime and vandalism have become everyday features of town-centre life. Parks become no-go areas after dark and people feel they have to keep their heads on a swivel just to go about their business.

“I do welcome the police treating drug dealing as a priority this quarter, but we should be honest about how we got here. Lincolnshire Police has been one of the worst-funded forces in the entire country for the best part of fifteen years, and communities like Grantham are bearing the brunt of that long-term failure. Enforcement matters, but so does giving the police the resources and backing they need to keep our streets safe all year round, not just for one quarter.

“Residents deserve better than sticking-plaster solutions. They want a town centre that works, feels safe, and is properly policed. I will keep pushing for that.”

Police say they are trying to tackle the matter — and said recent action on this includes a raid at a Grantham address, where two men, aged 26 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and controlling a criminal property.

Officers seized 70–80 wraps of brown and white controlled substances during the operation, which went ahead in August. The investigation is ongoing, and both men have been released under investigation — with no further details made public at this stage.

Councillor Matt Bailey

Coun Matt Bailey (Con), said he welcomed the focus being placed on the town’s drug issues.

He said: “Drug dealing damages our community, it undermines the safety of our town centre, affects local businesses, and makes residents feel less secure in their own neighbourhood. I fully support the police in taking this firm approach and making this a clear operational priority.”

The police survey also highlights speeding as a problem for the town’s eastern half.

Police praised officers for addressing anti-social behaviour in the town involving motorbikes, with daily patrols resulting in several off-road motorbikes being seized and ongoing enforcement work continuing.

Drug dealing and speeding highlighted in latest Grantham policing survey

The spokesperson added: “We urge members of the public to remain vigilant, report anything suspicious, and remember to always call 999 in an emergency.

“We also encourage people to engage with our surveys, as this directly impacts our priorities and helps ensure criminal activity is reported and dealt with.”

A force spokesperson said the survey offered a “brief insight” into public concerns but urged more people to have their say so the police can try to focus on what matters to residents.

They added: “Unfortunately, we do not get a large response to the survey, so whilst this does shape our priorities, it isn’t always the complete picture of what is happening in our areas.”

Residents can contact the local team at grantham@lincs.police.uk