An under-fire council leader has responded to criticism of the major Grantham Market Place project.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) has issued a robust response to Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) after it “set the record straight” earlier this week.

Councillors will today (Thursday) discuss the works and explore interventions to support businesses and maintain footfall at the authority’s Annual General Meeting.

Grantham Market Place. | Image: Daniel Jaines

SKDC Leader Ashley Baxter, emphasised the council’s commitment to revitalising the town centre through the multi-million-pound initiative funded by the Future High Streets Fund.

"The meeting will provide an opportunity for councillors to suggest ideas and measures to mitigate the problems as well as exploit the new opportunities the refurbished marketplace would offer," Coun Baxter added.

Coun Baxter highlighted that the project, initiated in 2019, aims to enhance Grantham's appeal to visitors and shoppers by creating a more pleasant and accessible public space.

Roadworks are in place for the Market Place works in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

He clarified that SKDC, not being a Highways Authority, relies on LCC's expertise to manage road closures and diversions effectively.

The contractor, Taylor Woodrow, is tasked with ensuring timely project completion while minimising disruption to local businesses and customers.

"It is the largest project of its kind in Grantham for many years, and inevitably, there will be some disruption while the works are being done," Coun Baxter stated.

South Kesteven District Council leader Coun Ashley Baxter. Photo: James Turner

In response to concerns raised by LCC about communication and planning, Coun Baxter acknowledged the early stages of the project make it difficult to assess the full impact on local businesses.

“The council is very mindful of the potential impact on footfall in the town centre and we are doing our best to monitor this,” he said.

However, he noted that it had only been going on for a few days, adding: “It is impossible to say at this point quite what the effect on businesses could be as the works continue.”

Grantham Market Place. | Image: Daniel Jaines

He stressed that full pedestrian access remains during the construction, and the project was well-publicised through various channels.

LCC's recent press release sought to clarify its role as a delivery partner, noting that it had advised against the project in its current form.

Highways executive Richard Davies expressed disappointment over the lack of prior engagement with local businesses and vowed to improve communication by taking over updates and appointing a dedicated liaison officer, Joanne Plews.

"Businesses and local people still feel in the dark about the works, so the county council will now be taking control of keeping people informed," Coun Davies said.

Both councils have explored potential financial relief options for businesses severely impacted by the construction.

Coun Baxter suggested affected businesses approach the Valuation Office Agency for temporary rate reductions.

Despite the disruptions, councils are keen to stress that most businesses, including the weekly market stallholders, continue to operate, with ample parking provided.